Join BLM Rawlins for a Raptor Identification Class and Migratory Bird Walk

RAWLINS — If you love raptors and want to learn how to identify them, the Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office is inviting the public to a free raptor identification class and migratory bird walk.

The raptor identification presentation will be held at the Rawlins Field Office, 1300 N. Third St., Rawlins, WY, 82301, on May 3, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The public will learn how to identify 16 raptor species found in Wyoming.

The public is also invited to a free bird walk at the George Dew/Red Wash Wetlands on May 4 to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD).

This year the theme is “Year of the Bird.” Please meet at the Rawlins Field Office at 7:30 a.m.

The bird walk will begin after a short presentation about how we can help birds every day of the year.

The bird walk lasts about four to five hours and is mostly on flat terrain.

Participants should wear hiking boots or shoes and bring binoculars or a camera, sunscreen or a hat, bug spray, a snack and water.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Transportation will not be provided. Directions to the George Dew/Red Wash Wetlands will be given after the May 4 presentation.

Since 1993, WMBD, formally known as International Migratory Bird Day, celebrates and brings attention to bird migrations and conservation.

It is celebrated in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Central American, South America and the Caribbean.

It is the only international education program that highlights and celebrates the migration of nearly 350 species of migratory birds between nesting habitats in North America and non-breeding grounds in Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Bring the family and join us for the WMBD celebration! For more information, please contact Sandra Taylor at 307-328-4370 or Frank Blomquist at 307-328-4207.