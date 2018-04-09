Join Bomber’s Beer Pong Tournament for a Chance at $100

Bomber’s is calling all beer pong athletes to compete for a $100 cash prize in our Beer Pong tournament on Saturday, April 28!

Its going to be a day full of beer and fun!!!

Here’s what you need to know about the contest.

Sign up by sending Bomber’s a message on Facebook.

$20 per team with a free pitcher of Bud.

Or sign up at the door for $25 and a free pitcher.

$100 CASH PRIZE and more!!

and more!! Show up on April 28 at 4:30 pm to put your skills to the test!

See you at Bomber’s on Saturday, April 28, 2018. You better be practicing because everyone else will be.

