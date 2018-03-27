Join the Fight Against Juvenile Diabetes at the 11th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser

In 2017, over 700 participants walked/ran the streets of Rock Springs while being doused in bright – colored powder !

Gather up your family and friends for the 11th annual KD Foundation Walk & Color Rush.

Be active and support a great cause, all proceeds help Sweetwater County kids with juvenile diabetes.

Register at Daniel’s Jewelry, 617 Broadway.

Tuesday-Friday 10 am-6 pm, Saturday 10 am-4 pm



Event Details

The walk is around three miles and features a color rush or a non-color option if you’d prefer. Make sure to stick around for the BBQ taking place immediately afterward.

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 11 am

WHERE: Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main Street, Rock Springs

All participants will receive a t-shirt if pre-registered by April 13th!

Call 307-362-8040 for more information about the Walk & Color Rush.

Team Registration

Fill out this form here and drop off at Daniel’s Jewelers or email to kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com

Due to the success of last year, we ask that you fill out team forms for shirt sizes as soon as possible. The deadline for teams to receive shirts will be April 13th with donations/pledges due at the time of shirt pickup. Please make checks payable to KD Foundation.

Sponsor The Event

Fill out this form here and drop off at Deniel’s Jewelers or email to kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com

All sponsors will have their name printed on the participant’s t-shirts if received by April 13th. 100% of all proceeds will go to the KD Foundation and stay in Sweetwater County.

Volunteers Welcome!

We appreciate your continued support and we look forward to hearing from you soon. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please don’t hesitate to contact us at 307-362-8040 or 307-922-3379.

What is the KD Foundation?

The KD Foundation understands the financial burdens that come with a Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis. The KD Foundation is committed to easing this burden for families in Sweetwater County that have sustained a financial hardship due to juvenile diabetes.

The KD Foundation has been changing the lives of juvenile diabetics for 11 years. We are proud to provide hardship grants to assist our juvenile diabetic’s family with the cost of diabetic medical supplies or charges incurred with this diagnosis.

Scholarships Offered

We offer scholarships for continuing education, tuition to diabetes camps, free medical alert jewelry and we also help the SWCO School Districts with diabetic medical provisions.

If you have or know someone who has a child living in Sweetwater County with Type 1 Diabetes, please contact the KD Foundation at 307-362-8040 to learn more about all the benefits they offer.

Follow the KD Foundation on Facebook here.

