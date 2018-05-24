Join the Wyoming Wilderness Association for a Yoga Retreat in the Red Desert

WYOMING– Join Anita Curtis and the Wyoming Wilderness Association for a Yoga Retreat in the Honeycomb Buttes Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10.

Leave the commotion of everyday life behind and unite with nature in the enchanting Honeycomb Buttes Wilderness Study Area (WSA). The Honeycomb Buttes WSA is located in Wyoming’s wild Red Desert.



Retreat Details

Participants will have a morning and evening yoga practice lead by Anita Curtis. Participants can also go on silent walks during the day with the Wyoming Wildness Association Organizer, Shaleas Harrison, or walk independently for a deeper meditative experience.



About Anita Curtis

Anita Curtis is trained in Hatha, Vinyassa, and Yin Yoga. She teaches at Blossom Yoga Studio in Laramie, Wyoming. Anita is most alive in nature, and she is looking forward to sharing her practice with participants in this extraordinary landscape.

She welcomes all abilities to connect their mind, body, and soul to nature.



For More Information

This is a free retreat hosted by the Wyoming Wilderness Association. Participants are responsible for their own food, travel, and gear. This is an overnight trip, and a high clearance vehicle is required. Carpooling is available for those interested.

For more information and to register, please call or email Shaleas Harrison at (307) 272-7136 or shaleas@wildwyo.org.