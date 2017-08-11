Join the WWCC Historical Society for an Expedition in Sweetwater County’s Historic Past

GREEN RIVER — Join the Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society on August 16 for an expedition in Sweetwater County’s historic past.

Dave Mead, exhibits coordinator at Sweetwater County Historic Museum, will lead an expedition through the museum’s exhibits and talk about how they affected the county.

The monthly meeting will begin at 6:30 pm at the Clock Tower, followed by the museum tour at 7:00 pm. We encourage everyone to attend both. The society will be providing refreshments and beverages at the monthly meeting portion. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, go to our Facebook page under Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society or contact Samantha Worden, Publicist of the WWCC chapter, SamiWorden@westernwyoming.edu or call (307) 871-2869.

Sponsored by the Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society.