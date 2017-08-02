Jonah Energy Hiring Experienced Full-Time Lease Operators

Jonah Energy acquires and operates producing oil and gas properties in North America.

Through improved efficiency and innovation we have halted production declines and reduced operating costs, while emphasizing safety and environmental performance.

Jonah Energy has an immediate opening for Experienced Full-Time Lease Operators.

Apply Today,

Send an email to jobs@jonahenergy.com.

Jonah Energy is seeking experienced full-time Lease Operators to be based in our Pinedale, Wyoming office.

The Lease Operator is under the supervision of the Lead Operators.

.

Lease Operator Responsibilities:

The safe, efficient and environmentally sound operation of lease equipment, production facilities

Production and injection well operations including: Routine maintenance of equipment Maintenance of the locations to company standards

.



*Schedule will be assigned as needed by Lead Operator which may include over time, and night and day work schedules.

.

To Apply:

Send an email to jobs@jonahenergy.com.

.

Visit Jonah Energy’s website.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.