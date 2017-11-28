PINEDALE. – The Jonah Interagency Office and Pinedale Anticline Project Office Boards of Directors will meet in Cheyenne on Dec. 8 at the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, 5400 Bishop Blvd. in the Elk Room.

The PAPO Board meeting will take place from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The JIO Board will meet immediately after the PAPO meeting and is expected to conclude by 4:30 p.m.

Each board will review proposed budgets for 2018 and will receive updates on Pinedale Anticline Project Area wildlife monitoring and JIO and PAPO funded projects.

The JIO/PAPO boards and offices were created through Records of Decisions and support the Department of the Interior’s priorities of energy independence and a shared conservation stewardship through on-site monitoring of wildlife habitats and mitigation activities primarily focused on mule deer, pronghorn, and greater sage-grouse. The Jonah and Pinedale Anticline Natural Gas Fields have one of the richest concentrations of natural gas in the United States with a combined estimated volume of over 39 trillion cubic feet.

Both meetings are open to the public. Additional information on the JIO/PAPO and the upcoming board meetings are available online.

For more information, please contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309 or kroadife@blm.gov.