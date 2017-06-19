Jones Joins Birch Family Dentistry

Birch Family Dentistry has offered quality dental care to the Green River and Rock Springs community for decades.

To carry on their promise of quality family dentistry, they are proud to announce Dr. Tann Jones will be joining their practice in July. Please help us in welcoming him to the Birch Family Dentistry team and the community.

Meet Dr. Jones

Dr. Tann Jones was born and raised in Northern Utah. He graduated from High School in 1998. He chose to serve a 2 year mission for his church from 1998-2000 where he became fluent in the Portuguese language. He completed his undergraduate studies at Utah State University and Dixie State College. He attended dental school at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.

Following dental school, Dr. Jones attended a one year program in Advanced Education in General Dentistry in residency at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada. During this time, Dr. Jones trained exclusively with Oral Surgeons, Prosthodontists, Endodontists, Orthodontists, Periodontists, and Pedodontists.

Dr. Jones spent 8 years in active duty in the United States Air Force as a comprehensive dentist. He treated patients at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aviano Air Force Base, Italy and F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Dr. Jones supported the men and women who carried out important missions in the Middle East flying C-17 cargo jets, KC-135 tanker jets and the F-16 fighter jets. As an active duty dentist Dr. Jones gained distinction among his peers as the most productive clinical dentist because of his passion for dentistry and insightful skills. Dr. Jones is proud for the opportunity he had to serve his country. Dr. Jones continues to attend annual training meetings to stay on the cutting edge of technology and current techniques and practices.

Dr. Jones, his wife and five children are excited to settle down after 8 years of military service around the world. They look forward to being part of this great Green River community. He is excited to continue treating and serving the people of the Green River area and being a part of the Birch Family Dentistry team. He looks forward to serving and promises precision, comfort and care.

Dr. Jones loves Wyoming and all it has to offer for recreation and the great outdoors. He enjoys family activities along with fly fishing, camping, snow skiing, traveling, hiking, hunting, cycling, mt biking, watching movies and eating chocolate chip cookies with cold whole milk.

