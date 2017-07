BRIGHAM CITY, UT — Joseph Robert Lavery died July 23, 2017.

He was born March 16, 1930.

Rosary and viewing at 6:00 p.m. in Brigham City, Utah at Myers Mortuary on 27 July 2017. Mass and graveside on 28 July at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Brigham City Utah.