Josh Allen Goes No. 7 to Buffalo Bills

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft kicked off tonight, with former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen going to the Buffalo Bills as the number seven pick.

Top Ten Picks

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went number one to the Cleveland Browns.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley went number two to the New York Giants.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold went number three to the New York Jets.

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward went number four to the Cleveland Browns.

NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb went number five to the Denver Broncos.

Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson went number six to the Indianapolis Colts.

University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen went number seven to the Buffalo Bills.

Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith went number eight to the Chicago Bears.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey went number nine to the San Francisco 49ers.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen went number ten to the Arizona Cardinals.