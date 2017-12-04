Judges Needed For Annual GR Speech And Debate Tournament

GREEN RIVER — Friday, December 8th to Saturday, December 9th, over 200 students from 14 different schools will be competing in a variety of speaking events.

Judges are needed to help make this event a success and to provide the best competition experience for these students. No experience is required and you do not need to be available the entire tournament to help. An hour or two anytime during the tournament is helpful and greatly appreciated.

Please contact Jason Grubb, Assistant GRHS Speech and Debate Coach for any questions about judging at 307-871-7436.