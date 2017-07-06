Judy Brighton (March 27, 1938 – July 3, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Judy Brighton 79 passed away July 3 after a lengthy illness.

Judy was born March 27, 1938, in Rock Springs to Alvin J. and Merle Elmer. She was raised on a sawmill in the Spirit Lake area of the Uinta Mountains. She graduated High School in Manila Utah and attended the Utah State University.

She married Don Stoll on June 13, 1956, in Grand Teton, Wyoming and they began their life living on the family ranch in Burntfork Wyoming, and later they moved to Vernal Utah where she made her final home. She married Kent Brighton on May 26, 1979, and welcomed seven new children into her life and maintained constant contact with them.

She initially worked as a seamstress at the new sewing factory in Vernal. She also worked for the Uintah School District as an aide to the Special Education Department. Later she went to work for the State of Utah Social Services Department where she retired with 30 years of experience. She was a long time member of the LDS church where she held many callings.

Her hobbies included gardening, arts and crafts, music, sewing and creating costumes. She was an avid Utah Jazz, BYU, and Utah fan. She spent a lot of time with family and grandchildren. She was active in the Community, politics and a leader in the 4-H program for almost 40 years.

Survivors include son Ben Stoll and wife Shannon of Rock Springs, Kim Stoll of Vernal, Lyn Stoll and wife Kathy of Washam, Caryn Pesek and husband Sam of Singapore and Susan Allred and husband Glenn of Vernal, 25 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Merle Elmer and brother Jim Elmer.

Services were held at the Naples 1st Ward Church in Vernal Utah on Thursday the 6th at 11:00 a.m.