Julia Terry (January 19, 1955 - February 3, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Julia Terry, 62, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming, Mrs. Terry died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born on January 19, 1955, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Roman O. Maldonado and Lucille Flores Maldonado.

Mrs. Terry attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1973 graduate of the Green River High School. She married Richard Allen Terry in Green River, Wyoming in 1974. Mrs. Terry was employed by the Sweetwater County School District #2 for twenty years. She retired in 2015. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Her interests include, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, scrapbooking, reading and playing bunco. Mrs. Terry was an avid supporter of the Green River Athletics.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Allen Terry of Green River, Wyoming; her mother Lucille Maldonado of Eagle Pass, Texas; one son Roman Zach Terry and wife Jessica, two daughters, Tiffany Ann Gunter and husband Blake and Kristi Marie Terry and companion Candon Jones all of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Esther Maldonado Farber and husband Terry of Robertson, Wyoming; other family Toni and Jay Faddis, Raelene and Dave Jones, Lynelle and Don Goff, Cindy and Joe Henderson; eight grandchildren Haidyn, Kaleb, Taegan, Roman James, Shawn, Kayden, Daveigh and Julia; aunts and uncles Louise Kuckert-Blanksvard and husband Carl, Ruben Flores and wife Cleo and John Flores and wife Yolanda.

She was preceded in death by her son Clair Shawn Terry; her father Roman Maldonado; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Clair and Beverly Terry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, at the church. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, one hour before the rosary and on Friday morning until service time.

The family of Julia Terry respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or at www.myhsc.org.,

