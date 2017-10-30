Julius Robert (Bob) Gasperetti (August 19, 1930 - October 28, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Julius Robert (Bob) Gasperetti, 87, a life-long resident of Rock Springs, WY died peacefully in his home Saturday, October 28, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project, two of his favorite charities.

Bob was born on August 19, 1930, in Starkville, Co and moved to Rock Springs, WY when he was 12 years old. He attended Junior High and High School in Rock Springs and graduated High school in 1948. He went to Heber City, UT for work and married Nancy Joan Kohler in 1950; they were later divorced in 1966. Through this union two children were born; a son, Gerald Robert and a daughter, Sheila Ann.

In 1952 Bob went to Saudi Arabia to work for the Arabian American Oil Company for two years. In June of 1959 he went to work for the U.S. Postal service and retired in 1989; of those 30 years with the Postal Service, seven were spent in Rock Springs, 13 in Jackson Hole and the final 10 in Rock Springs.

He was raised a Roman Catholic and prayed daily for his loved ones. He became a member of the Knights of Columbus in 1949 and served as Grand Knight for two years. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for many years and went to Valley Forge in 1950 as the Assistant Scout Master. He was also a member of the Kiwanis, Elks, and Eagles for many years.

He raised his beloved daughter, Sheila, in Jackson Hole, WY, and one of his proudest accomplishments of his life was his ability to be a single parent to Sheila during these years. He was actively involved in every aspect of her life. He was an avid fisherman and he and Sheila, and many of her friends routinely enjoyed all the advantages and beauty of the outdoors around Teton County. He moved back to Rock Springs to care for his mother in 1978 and continued to work for the Post Office until his retirement in 1989.

During his retirement much of his time was spent with his family, watching the Broncos, and roaming the hills in his suburban looking for rocks to polish, hunt for arrowheads, and search out the herds of wild horses in Sweetwater County.

Bob was a life-long Denver Bronco fan; so much so that he took his daughter to the 1978 Super Bowl against the Cowboys in New Orleans.

He enjoyed taking his granddaughters to Thermopolis, gambling trips to Wendover with his whole family and trips to Mexico with his daughter and son-in-law.

His family was truly his greatest joy and the opportunity to be such a big part of raising his granddaughters was something he cherished and excelled at. There are very few memories that his granddaughters have of growing up that do not involve their Grandpa.

Bob’s family would like to give a very special thank you to Christie Marquez. The love and support that you provided to our father and grandfather will never be forgotten. It was beautiful to witness the amazing relationship between the two of them over the past few years. He cherished your relationship more than you will ever know. The family would also like to acknowledge the support from the nurses, CNAs and volunteers from hospice near the end.

Bob is survived by one daughter, Sheila Keating and her husband Richard of Rock Springs; one son, Gerald Gasperetti and his wife Connie of Kissimmee, FL; three grand-daughters, Molly Keating of Washington D.C, Chelsey Moeller and Husband Shane of Rock Springs, and Crissy Hogg and her husband Nathan of Nevada; five great grandchildren, Abbie & Maci Moeller of Rock Springs and Emily, Alexander and Michael Hogg of Nevada. Bob also wished to acknowledge some special people dear to his heart who were like family to him; Dan McAteer of Missouri, Darlene Baker of Australia, Donna Lankford of Colorado, and Linda Rood and Mary Robinson both of Rock Springs.