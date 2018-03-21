Jump Start Event for Monroe Elementary PTO to be Hosted at Stellar Coffee

GREEN RIVER– Next year, with Jackson Elementary School closing, Monroe Elementary School will be replacing the intermediate school.

Monroe Elementary School will consist of kindergarten through fifth grade students, while Lincoln Middle School will have sixth through eighth grade students.



PTO Meeting

Anyone who will have a student attending Monroe Elementary in 2018-2019, is welcome to attend an informal jump start event for the Monroe Elementary PTO on Thursday, March 22, at Stellar Coffee from 6 to 8pm.

This informal gathering will be a great chance, to share ideas, meet other parents, and enjoy a drink coupon.