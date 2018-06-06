June is Men’s Health Month in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– At last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Carl R. Demshar read a proclamation declaring June 2018 as Men’s Health Month.

Men’s Health Month aims to encourage the residents of Rock Springs to practice preventative health practices and make healthy lifestyle choices.

“Men’s Health Month in Rock Springs will focus on a broad range of men’s health issues, including heart disease, mental health, diabetes, prostate, testicular and colon cancer,” the proclamation states.

It adds, ” the citizens of Rock Springs are encouraged to increase awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and medical check-ups.”

The proclamation states that “despite advances in medical technology and research, men continue to live an average of five years less than women, with Native American and African-American men having the lowest life expectancy.”

It continues by saying “educating the public and health care providers about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and early detection of male health problems will result in reducing rates of mortality from disease.”

For More Information

The Men’s Health Network worked with Congress to develop a national men’s health awareness campaign to teach men, boys, and their families about the importance of healthy lifestyles and preventative health practices.

People can check out www.MensHealthMonth.org to find resources and information about awareness events and activities, such as Wear Blue for Men’s Health.

Check out the full proclamation on page 19 of the city council agenda packet.