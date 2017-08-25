Justin Lee Simmons (August 9, 1980 – August 21, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Justin Lee Simmons, 37, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017, at his home. Mr. Simmons was a lifetime resident of Green River.

He was born on August 9, 1980, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Dean Paul Simmons and Jackie Lee Behunin.

Mr. Simmons attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1999 graduate of the Green River High School. He also attended school in Riverton.

He worked as a roustabout for Crossfire LLC in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Simmons enjoyed spending time with his family, being an artist, hunting, fishing, and being in the mountains. He was a loving soul that simply lost his battle with depression.

Survivors include his parents; wife Jamie Simmons of Lander, Wyoming, one brother Jason Dean Simmons of Uvalde, Texas, one nephew Agustus Simmons of Mountain View, Wyoming several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Dick and Irene Simmons, maternal grandparents Duane Deck, Betty Deck and Mel Behunin, and three cousins; Troy Morgan, Aaron Clark, and Gary Nelson.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Monday, August 28, 2017, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 Hall, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

The family of Justin Lee Simmons respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

