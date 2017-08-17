Kaitlynn Bowker And Chance Take Home Rotary Club Annual Dog Show Grand Championship

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rotary Club annual dog show Grand Champion. “Rotary is happy to provide the dog show again this year. Rotary members had just as much fun as the kids,” according to president Tim Savage. “Lanky the clown does a great job and thanks to the Events Complex for providing the venue,” he went on to say.

Kaitlynn Bowker (middle) and her dog Chance, her assistants are Aveleigh Schuerman and Chyann Getchman. Chance’s favorite trick is to jump through a hoop for cheese. Chance won Most Talented, Best Jump, Best Trick, and Overall Grand Champion. Lanky the clown is also in the picture.