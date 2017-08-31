Kansas Man Killed In Crash Near Wright

WRIGHT — On August 30th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 72 on WY 59 at the intersection of WY 450 near Wright, Wyoming. At 8:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two vehicle collision.

A 2014 Ford F-550 was traveling southbound on WY 59 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto WY 450. The driver of the Ford F-550 failed to yield the right of way to a 2010 Kia Forte which was northbound on WY 59. The driver of the Kia Forte attempted to avoid the collision by braking and steering his vehicle to the right but was unable to avoid the collision. The front of the Ford F-550 collided with the driver’s side door of the Kia Forte forcing the Kia backward and off of the roadway.

The driver of the Kia Forte was seat belted in his vehicle but was pronounced deceased on scene. He has been identified as 36-year-old Louisburg, Kansas resident Travis Harlan.

This is the 99th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 80 in 2016, 106 in 2015, and 101 in 2014 to date.