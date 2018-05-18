Karen Nelson (May 12, 1942 – May 9, 2018)

Our dear, sweet mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend – Karen Nelson – returned to her heavenly home on May 9, 2018 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Born May 12, 1942 in Montpelier, ID, Karen was the daughter of Orson and Alva (Dimond) Nate. She grew up in Cokeville, WY, where she learned about all aspects of ranch life and goodness. Karen was a 1960 graduate of Cokeville High School and attended Utah State University in Logan, UT. She met her lifelong partner and love, George “Bud” Nelson, in Cokeville and they were married April 15, 1961.

Karen was a woman of the best qualities and character. She loved her family, and she considered caring for them her life’s greatest work. Karen was selfless in giving of herself to everyone. She served with a smile and no complaints. She loved flowers, and her skill in the garden was unmatched. Karen made anything she touched more beautiful. To help her children pursue post-graduate degrees, Karen worked as an office assistant at various times. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served others in many callings over the years. She felt her most important calling in life was being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. It was a calling in which she excelled beyond measure.

Karen is survived by her husband George W. “Bud” Nelson, Rock Springs, WY; children Scott (Cindy) Nelson, Rock Springs, WY; Shawn (Missy Rosette) Nelson, Rock Springs, WY; Kristin (Scott Sleater) Nelson, Salt Lake City, UT; and Chad Nelson, Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Anna (Jonathon) Crawford, Christopher Nelson, and Isabella Nelson; great-grandchildren Ethan Crawford and Ava Crawford; siblings Dennis (Terry) Nate, Marilyn (Gary) Cragun, and Linda Nate; and many nieces and nephews. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Orson and Alva Nate.

We love you Mom. We are very proud of you. We admired your strength, your love, and devotion to your family. The accomplishments we have made in our lives are due greatly in part to the example you set for us. We will see your goodness in every flower that blooms. Thank you Mom for making our world more beautiful and better every day!

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cokeville LDS Church in Cokeville, WY.

A memorial service in Rock Springs, WY will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks you to remember Karen by planting a flower someplace special to you in her honor.

