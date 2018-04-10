Kari’s Access Awards Accepting Applications for Youth TaylorMade Golf Clubs After Recent Partnership

The partnership with Wyoming native amateur golfer Ali Mulhall and TaylorMade will allow for six sets of custom golf clubs to be awarded to eligible, local youth golfers.

Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment that supports non-traditional scholarships for eligible youth, was surprised recently when TaylorMade offered a donation in partnership with Wyoming-native Ali Mulhall.

Ali, who recently placed in the Masters Youth Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship, now resides in Nevada where she has focused on her golf game and also attends school. Her and her family have remained close to the area and were happy to be able to give back in this way.

The partnership allows for six (6) youth custom golf club sets.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

If you have, or are, a student of Sweetwater County School District #1 and are interested in pursuing golf or are currently a golfer, please complete an application and forward to the Kari’s Access Awards Committee.

You can find the application online here.

When you complete the application, please take a few paragraphs to tell us why you would like or need a set of TaylorMade golf clubs.

Please drop off the application at the Central Administration Building or send the completed application to:

Kari’s Access Awards

P. O. Box 1089

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Applications must be received by May 15, 2018.

Applications will be reviewed and students will be given priority based on need and meeting the KAA guidelines.

For more information, please call 307-871-6039 or 307-350-5267.

See Ali in action at the Masters Drive, Chip, and Putt Qualifier below.

WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives all funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.

Their committee is all volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Jessica Maser, Chairperson, Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Carrie Ellison, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.