Kari’s Access Awards BBQ Raises $16,000 for Local Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Many supporters showed up once again to enjoy great food for a great cause at the 7TH annual Kari’s Access Awards Benefit BBQ on June 17.

The event, held at Marty’s Gastropub, featured live music by the band SPLIT, outdoor grilling by Commerce Bank, raffles, and a silent and live auction–all benefiting the local non-profit, Kari’s Access Awards (KAA).

This year’s benefit, which raised close to $16,000 for local students, will be used for non-traditional scholarships distributed through KAA.

Since local businessman, Larry Fusselman, in honor of his daughter, founded Kari’s Access Awards it has awarded scholarships to over 350 local students so that they have access to classes, programs and other opportunities that they may not have been able to afford.

.

I want to thank all of our Sponsors, Donors, and Volunteers that once again made this event successful for Kari’s Access Awards. It was a great day and we were able to raise money for local students. Thank you.”

-Father of Kari and Founder, Larry Fusselman

.



The live auction was the exciting part of the evening, emceed by Steve Core, Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year 2016. Some of the items up for grabs were a catered pig roast, ranch fire pit, jewelry, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and University of Wyoming tickets, Old Baldy golf, John Wendling sports memorabilia, several firearms, and more.

.

What is Kari’s Access Awards?

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

If you have any questions about Kari’s Access Awards or to learn more about how to refer a student for application, please contact any of our current advisory committee members: Jessica Maser – Chairperson, Kori Rossetti, Andrea Tate, Kayci Arnoldi, Gary Collins, Carrie Ellison and Larry Fusselman

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.