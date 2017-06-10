Kari’s Access Awards Benefit BBQ 2017

Are you hungry for good food and a good cause?
Come to Kari’s Access Awards 7th annual benefit BBQ taking place at Marty’s Gastro Pub on Saturday, June 17th from 4-9pm.
At the benefit BBQ there will be:
- A silent and live auction
- Live Music by the band SPLIT
- Raffles, great food and lots of fun!
There are many great items available that day in both auctions and many raffles!
- Old Baldy golf package
- Pig Roast for 60 people
- Broncos tickets
- Guns in many calibers
- Jewelry
- Vacations and much more!
WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS
Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.
The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside activities enhancing learning and personal growth.
Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.”
-Father of Kari and Founder, Larry Fusselman
All proceeds from the event go to local students. Kari’s Access Awards has gifted thousands of dollars in non-traditional scholarships since it was founded.
Sponsors for this event include:
- Commerce Bank of Wyoming
- Marty’s Gastro Pub
- White Mountain Lumber and Rental
- Sweetwater One Public School Foundation