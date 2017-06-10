Kari’s Access Awards Benefit BBQ 2017

Are you hungry for good food and a good cause?

Come to Kari’s Access Awards 7th annual benefit BBQ taking place at Marty’s Gastro Pub on Saturday, June 17th from 4-9pm.

At the benefit BBQ there will be:

A silent and live auction

Live Music by the band SPLIT



Raffles, great food and lots of fun!



There are many great items available that day in both auctions and many raffles!

Old Baldy golf package

Pig Roast for 60 people

Broncos tickets

Guns in many calibers

Jewelry

Vacations and much more!

WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside activities enhancing learning and personal growth.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.” -Father of Kari and Founder, Larry Fusselman

All proceeds from the event go to local students. Kari’s Access Awards has gifted thousands of dollars in non-traditional scholarships since it was founded.



Sponsors for this event include: