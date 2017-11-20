Kari’s Access Awards Helps Four Students With Expenses

Left to right: Gary Collins (KAA Committee Member), Andrea Tate (5th grade teacher, KAA Committee Member) Amari Graves (student), Michelle Blake (5th grade teacher), Susie Dickman (Principal).
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Recently, Kari’s Access Awards (KAA) presented four local students with non-traditional scholarships that were used for activities aimed towards personal development and growth.
The awards were as follows:
Amari Graves: Certificate for dance lessons.
Jaston Monteleone: Certificate for guitar lessons.
Avan Twitchell: Certificate for “ninja” classes.
Aislee Twitchell: Certificate for ballet and technique classes.
Left to right: Kori Rossetti (KAA Committee Member), Jaston Monteleone (student), Joann Stevens (Guitar Teacher).
Left to right: Gary Collins (KAA Committee Member), Avan Twitchell (student), Aislee Twitchell (student), Kris Cundall (Principal).