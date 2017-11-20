Kari’s Access Awards Helps Four Students With Expenses

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Recently, Kari’s Access Awards (KAA) presented four local students with non-traditional scholarships that were used for activities aimed towards personal development and growth.

The awards were as follows:

Amari Graves: Certificate for dance lessons.

Jaston Monteleone: Certificate for guitar lessons.

Avan Twitchell: Certificate for “ninja” classes.

Aislee Twitchell: Certificate for ballet and technique classes.