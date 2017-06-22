Kathern (Tripp) Dodds (December 25 ,1926 – June 20, 2017)

GRANGER — Kathern (Tripp) Dodds obtained her 1-12 education in the Granger Public Schools in Granger, Wyoming.

She married Charles Dodds from Memphis, Tennessee in October 1947.

Survivors include her son, Stan Dodds and her daughter, Glenda (Dodds) Bradshaw. Also, her five grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, ten siblings, and one grandchild.

Funeral services are planned for this Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the LDS Church in Lyman, Wyoming at 10:00 am.