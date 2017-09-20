Kathleen “Kathie” Bride Grooms (May 30, 1944 - August 19, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Kathleen “Kathie” Bride Grooms of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on August 19, 2017, in Clearfield, Utah, after a prolonged illness.

She was born on May 30, 1944, in Yankton, SD, to Joseph and Helen (Schneider) Bride. Kathie was the youngest of five siblings; the late Patricia Kreber (and her late husband Jim); Joseph Bride (and his wife Jeanne), Larry Bride (and his wife Rochelle), and David Bride (and his wife, Doris.) Her son, Burke James, was born in 1981 in Green River.

Kathie grew up on a farm and attended country school. She later moved to Yankton, South Dakota and graduated with honors from Yankton High School in 1962. She had a beautiful voice and loved music. She received a Bachelor Degree in Education from Southern State Teachers’ College (South Dakota) in 1966. She taught in several places including the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Rosebud, South Dakota, at Winnebago, Nebraska, and later accepted a position teaching 5th and 6th graders at Monroe Elementary, in Green River, WY, where she taught until her retirement in 2007.

Mrs. Grooms was a beloved teacher, touching the lives of her students and leaving lasting impressions upon them in her 28 years in Green River. She was known for her humor, her kindness, and her ability to inspire her students to achieve more than they thought they could. Her voice could often be heard booming over Wolves Stadium, announcing many middle and high school track meets. She also enjoyed leading students in musicals at Monroe Elementary. Her friends enjoyed her delightful sense of humor and Kathie’s love of correct language/grammar. Her friends believe “All of Heaven is now laughing and speaking properly with her there.”

She leaves behind her son, Burke James Grooms, and step-children Shane Grooms, Sonya Grooms, and Melissa Rios, her brothers, Joe Bride and Dave Bride, and numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Burke was the joy in her life. He helped care for her when she was ill. They enjoyed watching sports together and sharing favorite movies.

The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Care Center in Clearfield for all of their care and concern. The employees were wonderful! Thanks to friends for visiting with her and helping her while she was ill.

Please join in celebrating Kathie’s life on September 23, 2017, at the Fish Bowl in Green River, Wyoming from 3:30-5:00. The event will be casual. Her son, Burke, invites you to wear your favorite sports jersey or casual attire. Please come and share your memories of Kathie.

Please share memories and condolences at www.serenityfhs.com.