Kathy Mae Krause (June 12, 1957 – February 4, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Kathy Mae Krause died on February 4, 2018 and lived a beautiful life.

She joins her oldest sister, Teri, and her mother and father, Ada and Henry Krause, in death.

She was born June 12, 1957. She was brave and resilient and refused to back down. She never admitted to anything, even if caught red-handed. She loved Bud Light, “because it is delicious,” she was extremely hard working and was the best at anything she did.

Kathy attended Western Wyoming Community College and obtained an associate’s degree in industrial maintenance.

She went through personal struggles in life, but found the love and companionship of two wonderful husbands, Stephen Vorderbruggen and Rex Barney. She had two children, Henry and Maggie Mae, and three grandchildren: Barabbas, Atlas and Sagan. Nothing compares to the love she gave and showed to her children and grandchildren.

She was an amazing person who never gave up and never gave in.

Kathy is survived by her children and grandchildren along with her sister Jenny and husband Dan Williams of Lafayette, LA, her brother Ernie and wife Kim Krause of Clearfield, UT, her sister Barbara and husband Greg Gibson of Green River, WY, her oldest niece Coree and husband Rick Bybee of Green River, WY, along with several other nieces, nephews. Kathy will live on forever and always in our hearts!

A celebration of life will be hosted on June 24 at 1 pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River. The address is 88 N 2nd E St.