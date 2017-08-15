Kazuko Christen (October 16, 1931 - August 10, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Kazuko Christen, 85, of Green River, died Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River.

She was born October 16, 1931, in Wakayama, Japan, the daughter of Ryotaro Akizuki and Sadao Akizuki of Okayama, Japan.

She married Clifford “Roy” Christen on November 20, 1957, in Tokyo, Japan. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Vernal LDS Temple on October 24, 2002.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling, reading, sewing, making pottery and making sure the people she loved came before anything else.

Survivors include her son Aaron Ryo Christen and wife Lisa of Green River; daughter, Lona Kazuko and husband Dave Latorre of Green River; one sister, grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Bob Burdett and their three children, Thomas, Shaylee and Trey of Green River, Krisha Bird and daughter Rylie of Green River, and Lane Biebinger of Kemmerer, Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Clifford “Roy” Christen, parents, infant son Clifford LeRoy Christen Jr., two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Green River LDS Chapel, 1250 W. Teton, Green River, Wyoming.

A viewing will be held 4-6 pm Friday, August 18, 2017, at the church and one hour before the services on Saturday.

Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.