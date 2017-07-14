Kearns Utah Resident Killed In One Vehicle Rollover Near Green River

GREEN RIVER — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on July 13th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 82.5 on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. At 10:32 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one vehicle rollover.

A 2009 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when for unknown reasons the vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the right of way. The driver over-corrected her vehicle and began to overturn several times before ejecting the driver. The unrestrained driver of the vehicle has been identified as 28-year-old Kearns, Utah resident, Amee L Maeseele.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a contributing factor as to why the passenger vehicle initially drove off the highway.

This is the 71st fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017, compared to 48 in 2016, and 70 in 2015.