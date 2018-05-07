Keaton West Announces City Council Ward IV Bid

ROCK SPRINGS — Keaton West has announced his intent to run for Ward IV on the Rock Springs City Council. Below is the full press release:

With the support of his wife, family, and employer, Keaton West has announced his intent to run for Ward IV on the Rock Springs City Council.

“Giving back is an avocation that has been influenced upon me as an important segment in life and I am anxious to jump on the opportunity to continue being involved in the great city of Rock Springs,” West states.

“I believe my involvement and experience on various board and committee work over the past several years would offer a smooth transition for the Ward IV seat. Experience is key during years of tough economic constraint. It’s no secret that sales tax is down, and budgets continue to be cut accordingly. But with experience must come voice, and I can assure the voters that each will be diligently displayed should the votes fall my way. With new leadership at the helm, teamwork and communication will be vital for the success of government and any transparent changes. The voters of Ward IV will always know where I stand and they will know why. I will do my best to represent their best interests and will continue to work hard to make the City a better place for all citizens,” West continues.

“The city should continue to be a leading partner in the SEDC (Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition) as relationships with our neighboring city and county will play crucial roles as we proactively keep our ear to the ground on ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) and the Industrial Complex prospect to our east. I fully support the idea of a regional approach to this opportunity and would continue to work with other key players to ensure it becomes a reality,” said West.

“I will also continue to express the importance behind business retention and expansion while carefully analyzing the needs of business recruitment. Rock Springs has lost several businesses during this economic bust which drives online shopping services and in return takes a severe shot at the city’s bottom line. We should be proactive in helping to avoid such occurrences, while strategically recruiting new business our way to fill voids in the market that are not currently being met or offered by our existing front. With my involvement on the Business Recruitment Committee it is evident that there is plenty of opportunity for economic growth in Rock Springs. We need to find a way to promote what wehave and capitalize on what makes this area a great place to live, work, and play.”

“I was humbled to receive your votes two years ago and it is my goal to gain the trust and respect of even more this election. Hardworking, understanding, fair, and driven are only a few traits I will bring to the Council and this City. With a voice of reason and a strong passion to giving back, I look forward to the challenges, and I ask for your vote. The City is blessed with hardworking individuals from a variety of fields. Let’s help them proposer so that together, we may pave the way for the generations to come!”

Community Service

Past President & Member – Sweetwater County Parks & Recreation Board (2013 –Present)

Commission Member – Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission (2017 – Present)

Co-Chair – Rock Springs Business Recruitment Committee (2017 – Present)

Past President & Member – Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce (2012-2015)

Education