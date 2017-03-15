Keep That Diesel Truckin’ by Paying a Visit to Wyoming’s Only In-ground Chassis DYNO

Wyoming Machinery Company has been supporting the On-Highway Truck business since 1969. With an average of 160 years in experience, their technicians are confident and trusted with having the tools and expertise to get your On-Highway Truck back up and running in no time.

Strategically placed within easy access off the I-25 and I-80 interchange, Wyoming Machinery Company offers the state’s only in-ground On-Highway Truck Chassis DYNO, capable of testing up to 1,100 horsepower.

This is what they have to say about their capabilities-



Additionally, Wyoming Machinery Company provides these vast services:

On-Highway Truck & Engines



Taylor TD36 (Tandem Drive 36” Roller) DYNO, capable of testing 1,100 horsepower & Caterpillar PAR DYNO tests

Only Certified Chassis DYNO in Wyoming

Service provided on all makes & models

Single, Dual, and Spread Axle Capabilities on Chassis DYNO

Applies a working load to aid in repair verification and troubleshooting

5 Star Contamination Free Facility

18 On-Highway Truck Bays

10,000 pound overhead cranes

40,000 pound combined wheel lifts

Full Scale Diesel Particulate Filter cleaning machine, servicing all makes and models

7 certified Performance Analysis Reporting (PAR) Caterpillar Technicians ready to get your truck in and out of the shop in a timely manner

PAR Certified Technicians with 160 years’ combined experience

Reach out!

Casper, WY: 307.472.1000

Gillette, WY: 307.686.1500

Rock Springs, WY: 307.362.6500

Cheyenne, WY: 307.638.7900

