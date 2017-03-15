Keep That Diesel Truckin’ by Paying a Visit to Wyoming’s Only In-ground Chassis DYNO

Wyoming Machinery Company has been supporting the On-Highway Truck business since 1969. With an average of 160 years in experience, their technicians are confident and trusted with having the tools and expertise to get your On-Highway Truck back up and running in no time.
Strategically placed within easy access off the I-25 and I-80 interchange, Wyoming Machinery Company offers the state’s only in-ground On-Highway Truck Chassis DYNO, capable of testing up to 1,100 horsepower.
This is what they have to say about their capabilities-
Additionally, Wyoming Machinery Company provides these vast services:
On-Highway Truck & Engines
- Taylor TD36 (Tandem Drive 36” Roller) DYNO, capable of testing 1,100 horsepower & Caterpillar PAR DYNO tests
- Only Certified Chassis DYNO in Wyoming
- Service provided on all makes & models
- Single, Dual, and Spread Axle Capabilities on Chassis DYNO
- Applies a working load to aid in repair verification and troubleshooting
- 5 Star Contamination Free Facility
- 18 On-Highway Truck Bays
- 10,000 pound overhead cranes
- 40,000 pound combined wheel lifts
- Full Scale Diesel Particulate Filter cleaning machine, servicing all makes and models
- 7 certified Performance Analysis Reporting (PAR) Caterpillar Technicians ready to get your truck in and out of the shop in a timely manner
- PAR Certified Technicians with 160 years’ combined experience
Reach out!
Casper, WY: 307.472.1000
Gillette, WY: 307.686.1500
Rock Springs, WY: 307.362.6500
Cheyenne, WY: 307.638.7900
