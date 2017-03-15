0

ON-THE-NOW

Keep That Diesel Truckin’ by Paying a Visit to Wyoming’s Only In-ground Chassis DYNO

Wyoming Machinery Company has been supporting the On-Highway Truck business since 1969. With an average of 160 years in experience, their technicians are confident and trusted with having the tools and expertise to get your On-Highway Truck back up and running in no time.
.


.

Strategically placed within easy access off the I-25 and I-80 interchange, Wyoming Machinery Company offers the state’s only in-ground On-Highway Truck Chassis DYNO, capable of testing up to 1,100 horsepower.
.

This is what they have to say about their capabilities-


.

Additionally, Wyoming Machinery Company provides these vast services:

  On-Highway Truck & Engines

  • Taylor TD36 (Tandem Drive 36” Roller) DYNO, capable of testing 1,100 horsepower & Caterpillar PAR DYNO tests
  • Only Certified Chassis DYNO in Wyoming
  • Service provided on all makes & models
  • Single, Dual, and Spread Axle Capabilities on Chassis DYNO
  • Applies a working load to aid in repair verification and troubleshooting
  • 5 Star Contamination Free Facility
  • 18 On-Highway Truck Bays
  • 10,000 pound overhead cranes
  • 40,000 pound combined wheel lifts
  • Full Scale Diesel Particulate Filter cleaning machine, servicing all makes and models
  • 7 certified Performance Analysis Reporting (PAR) Caterpillar Technicians ready to get your truck in and out of the shop in a timely manner
  • PAR Certified Technicians with 160 years’ combined experience
    .


.

Reach out!

Casper, WY: 307.472.1000

Gillette, WY: 307.686.1500

Rock Springs, WY: 307.362.6500

Cheyenne, WY: 307.638.7900
.

.

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

