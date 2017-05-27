Keep Rollin’ With New Tires From Plains Tire’s Memorial Day Sale

Now through May 29, Plains Tire’s Memorial Day Sale has great deals on the tires you need.
Stop by Plains Tire now through May 29!
Memorial Day Deals
Plains Tire is offering special deals:
- Save $208 on any 4 Michelin tires
- Get a free preventative maintenance check — a $59 value
- Free alignment — a $79 value
- $70 mail-in rebate when you buy any set of 4 Michelin passenger or light-weight tires
Special Savings with Coupon
- $10 off radial trailer tires
- Air conditioning evacuation & recharge for only $79.99
- Oil change for $29.99
- $10 off synthetic blend
- $15 full synthetic
- Plus free safety inspection!
Financing Available
$50 rebate on service when you spend $499 or more Tire Pros Preferred Customer Credit Card on ANY tires or service.
Locations
Rock Springs
1155 Dewar Drive
Phone: (307) 382-5840
Green River
73 Uinta Drive
Phone: (307) 875-5253
