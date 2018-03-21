Keith Eugene Raney (March 25, 1957 - March 19, 2018).

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Keith Eugene Raney was born March 25, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois.

As the oldest child of four, born to Eugene and Joan Raney, the family relocated to Appleton, Wisconsin where he would live out the rest of his younger years.

After he graduated from Appleton East High School, he then completed a Bachelor of Science-Biology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

His commencement then launched his dreams of seeing the world, and he spent 18 months abroad.

Through adventures and misadventures in Europe, Australia, India, and Nepal, he returned to the states where his love for the Rocky Mountain West took hold.

He then relocated to Sublette County during a sizable oil boom and began creating and operating what was known as the Timberline Restaurant in LaBarge.

After ten years, he decided to sell the restaurant and permanently move to Pinedale, Wyoming.

He married and became the father to Conor and Caleb, in which he continues to dedicate his life to.

He spent his time as their hockey coach, outdoor leader, number one sports fan, and continuing role model.

As an avid lover and member of local and Wisconsin sports teams, he always showed his support by travelling across the nation to watch his favorite teams along with his ever-present children.

He spent much of his time on the lake, camping with his boys, hiking, fishing, and getting lost in the Wind River Range.

His last trip of choice was the ascent of Squaretop Peak during the Eclipse.

Professionally, Keith was Sublette County’s Sanitarian for many years before becoming Senior Environmental Officer for Linn Energy.

He volunteered 25 years on the Sublette County Unified Fire Department.

His passing took place with family present in Pinedale, Wyoming on March 19th, 2018.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 22nd at 2:00 PM at the Pinedale Bible Church.