Kelly Blaine Richards (June 3, 1949 - December 26, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Kelly Blaine Richards, 68, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017, in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Kelly was born on June 3, 1949, in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the son of Franklin Blaine Richards and Lillie Knight.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1967 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Kelly married Denise Zorko on June 22, 1968, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a self-employed business owner of Kelly’s Convenience Centers for 36 years.

Kelly was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, arrowhead hunting, exploring Sweetwater County, and enjoying coffee with his friends.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Z. Richards of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sons, A. Kelly Richards and wife Charity Hope of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Island D. Richards and wife Teresa of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Scott D. Richards and partner Honi Barbero of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother, Ron Richards and wife Donna of Appleton, Wisconsin, one sister, Sandra Neel of Morgan, Utah, six grandchildren J. Island Richards, Brandon Richards, Mikkayla Gonion, McKenna Richards, Blaine Richards and Leland Richards, three great-grandchildren Jasper Ramsey, Aramis Gonion and Kaius Richards, one aunt, many cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Kerry Richards and nephew Brian Zuech.

Funeral services are pending.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.