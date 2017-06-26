Kemmerer Man Drowned Saturday in Hams Fork River

KEMMERER — A Kemmerer man was found drowned in the Hams Fork River on Saturday, June 24.

According Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Stetzenbach, 73-year-old William Gary Marchione was reported missing by a family member after he had been gone much longer than usual. The family located his jeep and notified the Kemmerer Police Department.

Kemmerer Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for Marchione around 8:30 pm and he was discovered in the river a short time later. He was deceased at that time.

Stetzenbach said that there is no indication of foul play. It was reported, said Stetzenbach, that Marchione liked to go on drives in his free time.

High water wasn’t considered a contributing factor, but Stetzenbach said the water was very cold.