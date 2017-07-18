Kenneth Vaude Brown (August 18, 1942 – July 13, 2017)

PAYETTE, ID — Kenneth Vaude Brown, 74, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017, at his home in Payette, Idaho.

He was born in Safford, Arizona on August 18, 1942, the son of Samuel Vaude Brown and Irene Moore Brown.

Mr. Brown attended school in New Mexico, Colorado and Utah and received his G.E. D. in the military.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran.

Mr. Brown was employed by Joy Mining Machinery as a warehouseman for ten years and retired in 1998.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mr. Brown’s interests included spending time with his family, watching television especially wrestling.

He is survived by two daughters; Shellie Jean Nehring of Delta, Colorado and Karen Rozean of Clinton, Montana, two sisters: Sharon Brown and Laura Harris both of Payette, Idaho, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Vaudeen Sitton and two grandsons.