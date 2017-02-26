Kepenc Helps Cowgirls Earn Victory over Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Behind a career day from freshman Selale Kepenc, the Wyoming women’s basketball (19-8 overall, 11-5 MW) held on to a 60-58 victory over the New Mexico Lobos (15-13 overall, 10-7 MW) on Saturday afternoon. The 19 wins are the most overall since the 2014-15 season and 11 is the most conference wins since 2012-13 when they won 12.

“It was an outstanding team win. One of the things we talk about is what’s gotten us to this point, that everyone has stepped up and contributed,” head coach Joe Legerski. “When you look today and we had 26 bench points that tells me we got back to everyone stepping up. We made a decision at halftime to go with Selale (Kepenc) in the second half to give us the opportunity to score and she really followed through. She was 4-8 from the field, 4-7 from three but more importantly she grabbed six rebounds and no turnovers.”

Kepenc finished the day with a career-high 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. She was 4-8 from the field and 4-7 beyond the arc in 15 minutes of play. Sophomores Marta Gomez and Clara Tapia each added 12 points followed by freshman Taylor Rusk with nine points. Junior Natalie Baker tied her season-high with 11 rebounds. The Cowgirls were 20-52 (.385) from the field and 12-28 (.429) from beyond the arc. UW recorded 15 assists on 20 field goals and had 26 points off the bench.

“I thought this team really kept their composure down the stretch. Give New Mexico credit, they hit two three’s that kept them going in this game. We came back, fouled immediately and we wanted to get the ball in and see if we could make free throws. Taylor made a big one, Clara stepped up and we kept finding just enough points. This was definitely a learning experience for this group.”

New Mexico was led by senior Richelle van der Keijl with a game-high 18 points and 15 boards. Junior Cherise Beynon also chipped in 18 points followed by junior Alex Lapeyrolerie with eight points. The Lobos shot 23-64 (.359) from the field and out-rebounded the Cowgirls 40-36.

A three-point play out of the break extended the New Mexico lead to five, 28-23. The Cowgirls scored the next six of eight to close the deficit to one, 30-29. With the score 33-29 in favor of the Lobos, Wyoming went on a 10-5 run to take its first lead since the second quarter, 39-38. With time winding down in the third, junior Jayda Bovero hit a layup to give UNM a 40-39 lead. Over the first three minutes of the fourth, the Cowgirls rattled off ten straight to take a nine-point lead, 49-40. van der Keijl hit a basket to end a three and a half minute scoreless stretch, but Wyoming hit two threes to go up by 11, 55-44, with 2:44 left on the clock. The Lobos wouldn’t go away and chipped away at the lead. Started by a layup, UNM followed up with three straight three-point field goals to pull within two, 57-55. Tapia hit a pair of free throws to make it a four-point contest, 59-55, but a three-point play made it 59-58 with 11 seconds to go. Another free throw made it 60-58 which gave the Lobos an opportunity to tie or go for the win. A three-point field goal by Lapeyrolerie fell short giving the Cowgirls the 60-58 victory.

Over the first three minutes of the fourth, the Cowgirls rattled off ten straight to take a nine-point lead, 49-40. van der Keijl hit a basket to end a three and a half minute scoreless stretch, but Wyoming hit two threes to go up by 11, 55-44, with 2:44 left on the clock. The Lobos wouldn’t go away and chipped away at the lead. Started by a layup, UNM followed up with three straight three-point field goals to pull within two, 57-55. Tapia hit a pair of free throws to make it a four-point contest, 59-55, but a three-point play made it 59-58 with 11 seconds to go. Another free throw made it 60-58 which gave the Lobos an opportunity to tie or go for the win. A three-point field goal by Lapeyrolerie fell short giving the Cowgirls the 60-58 victory.

The two teams traded baskets early in the game but eight unanswered by the Lobos gave them a 12-4 advantage. A three by Gomez ended a three-minute drought and started a 9-0 run by the Cowgirls to take its first lead, 13-12, just inside of the start of the second quarter. van der Keijl hit a bucket to stop a five-minute skid by New Mexico and they would regain an 18-16 advantage. Wyoming responded by scoring seven of nine to go back up three, 23-20. The Lobos closed the half on a 5-0 run to take a 25-23 lead into the locker room.

Junior Marleah Campbell led the way with five points followed by Baker with four points and eight rebounds. Senior Hailey Ligocki also added four points. The Cowgirls shot 9-24 (.375) from the field and 4-11 (.364) from beyond the arc. New Mexico was led by Beynon with nine points and four rebounds followed by van der Keijl with seven points and five rebounds. The Lobos were 11-28 (.393) from the field and out rebounded Wyoming 17-15.

Wyoming will be back in action on Tuesday night to host its final home game against the Colorado State Rams. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at the Arena-Auditorium.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: