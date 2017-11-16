Kerri L. Realing Lewis (July 19, 1968 - November 14, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Kerri L. Realing Lewis, 49, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. Kerri was born on July 19, 1968, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Charles O. Realing and Wilma K. Magnuson Realing.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1986 graduate of the Green River High School.

She also received an associate’s degree from Weber State University.

Kerri married Donald Kim Lewis on August 21, 1998, in Jackson, Wyoming and they have been together since 1986.

She worked as an inside sales supervisor for Fairmont Supply for 22 years.

Kerri was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

She was a member of Mystic Chapter #8, Bethel 48 Job’s Daughters, and PEO.

Kerri enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her girls, the family ranch, crafting, camping, and attending events at the University of Wyoming.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Kim Lewis of Green River, Wyoming, two daughters, Kylee Lewis, and Kendra Lewis of Green River, Wyoming, three sisters, Kim Skoric and husband Todd of Berthoud, Colorado, Karin Kelly and husband Brian of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Kristin Gasaway and husband Kyle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers- in- law, Conn Lewis and wife Aimee of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Rob Lewis and wife Nita of Green River, Wyoming, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, father-in-law Don Lewis, one nephew Jake Wininger and several aunts, uncles, and one cousin Josh Realing.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, Wyoming.

Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully request that donations in Kerri Lewis’s memory be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Ave. and Virginia St., Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.