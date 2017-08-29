Kerry Wayne Richards (December 16, 1950 - August 25, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Kerry Wayne Richards of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away at the age of 66 on Friday, August 25, 2017, at Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital.

Kerry was the third child born to Franklin Blaine and Lillie Alberta (Knight) Richards on December 16, 1950, in Rock Springs Wyoming.

He was raised in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1969, where he met his sweetheart Johanna Weiss.

He attended Western Wyoming Community College and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Auckland New Zealand North Mission from 1970-1972.

After returning from his mission, he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and married his dear Johanna on August 10, 1974, in Rock Springs.

Their marriage was sealed in the Provo LDS Temple in 1975.

He graduated from BYU in accounting, before making their home back in Rock Springs. Together, they raised five beautiful children: Shauna, Talia, Crystal, Zach and Shara. He worked his entire career as a Certified Public Accountant. Kerry retired in April 2017.

As a young boy, Kerry and his brothers had early morning newspaper delivery routes, one of the early starts to his hard, persistent work ethic.

Kerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many capacities in the church, including bishopric counselor, high councilman, early morning seminary teacher, gospel doctrine instructor, home teacher, and Scoutmaster.

One of his passions was Boy Scouting where he was a continuously registered member and leader for 58 years. He earned the Arrow of Light, Eagle Scout Award, Ordeal, Brotherhood and Vigil in Order of the Arrow, was awarded the 1990 Silver Beaver by the Jim Bridger Council, was Council President of the Jim Bridger Council, was Lodge Chief for Tatanka Lodge in the Order of the Arrow, and served on the Council Executive Board for Trapper Trails Council.

He was awarded the District Award of Merit.

He loved Camp New Fork, where he served on camp staff, made tremendous efforts toward projects and improvements, and he fundraised for scout camp improvements often. He was a Scoutmaster and leader for many years.

Kerry loved and valued his family, faith, nature, and was extremely patriotic and service oriented. Hobbies he enjoyed over his lifetime were swimming, walking in the desert behind their home, camping and rafting, Amateur Radio, band music where he was RSHS Marching Band Drum Major, loved playing his tenor saxophone and loved patriotic marching band music and Native American music. He and Johanna shared their love of music with all their children. He was especially known for being a humble, quiet, hardworking man of utmost integrity who was extremely compassionate, kind and generous.

Kerry is survived by his dear wife Johanna; children Shauna Peters (Troy) of Prosser, WA, Talia Deccio (Casey) of Provo, UT, Crystal McGary (Nathan) of Saint George, UT, Zachariah Shane Richards of Rock Springs, WY, and Shara Jackson (Ben) of Kaysville, UT; 15 grandchildren: Alana (Bradley), Hanna (Andrew), Seth, Aspen, Bridger, Molly, Zion, Hyrum, Ezra, Selah, Asher, Daniel, Jacob, Brianna, and Rebecca; 1 great-grandson Brody; sister Sandra Neel of Morgan, Utah, brother Kelly (Denise) Richards of Rock Springs, brother Ronald (Donna) Richards of Appleton, Wisconsin, Aunt Reva Fitzgerald and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kerry is preceded in death by his father and mother, Blaine and Lillie Richards, Johanna’s parents Harry and Frances Weiss, brothers in law Melvin Weiss and Glen Neel, and nephew Brian Zuech.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute building, 1900 Gateway Blvd in Rock Springs. Friends may call 9:30-10:30 am Thursday, August 31, with Funeral Services at 11 am at the Rock Springs LDS Chapel, 2055 Edgar Avenue.

Burial services will follow in Marion, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be sent to the Boy Scouts of America or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.