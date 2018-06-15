Kick Off Time Set for UW Football Season Opener at New Mexico State

LARAMIE– The game time for the Wyoming Cowboys’ season opener versus New Mexico State was announced on Thursday by the Aggies.

That game will kick off at 6 pm, M.T., from NMSU’s Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Saturday, August 25.



First Meeting Since 1953

It will be only the second time the two teams have played in football, and the first time since the 1953 season opener when the Cowboys defeated New Mexico State 47-0 in Laramie.

Both the Cowboys and Aggies concluded the 2017 season with bowl victories. Wyoming defeated Central Michigan, 37-14, in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, while New Mexico State defeated Utah State, 26-20, in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.



Earliest Season Opener in UW Football History

The August 25 opener against New Mexico State will be the earliest season opener for the Pokes in the history of Wyoming Football.

The previous earliest game was August 28, 1997, when the Cowboys traveled to Ohio State and played the Buckeyes in the Eddie Robinson Classic. Wyoming battled the No. 9 ranked Buckeyes on their home field before falling by a score of 24-10.



Home Opener Will be September 1

Wyoming will host its 2018 home opener against Washington State the following Saturday on Sept. 1 at 1:30 pm, M.T., in a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Additional game times and television information will be released in future weeks when Mountain West television partners AT&T SportsNet, Spectrum Sports (for select Hawai’i games) and Stadium will make their game selections.

Game times and specific outlets for ESPN Network games (e.g. ESPN, ESPN2, etc.) will generally be announced 12 days in advance of those games.



Season Tickets

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2018 Wyoming Football season. For the best seat options, and to ensure tickets to all six home games, Cowboy Fans are encouraged to buy season tickets.

2018 season tickets range from $159-235 for adults and are $89 for youth. Season tickets are on sale now at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220, or in person at the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office.

Payment plans are also available to fans for no additional fee.



2017 Season

Wyoming is coming off back-to-back, eight-win seasons, consecutive bowl appearances and a victory in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Wyoming’s 2018 football schedule follows, including Wyoming’s national television package to date for the upcoming season.



2018 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Aug. 25 at New Mexico State 6:00 p.m. TBA

Sat., Sept. 1 WASHINGTON STATE (Hall of Fame/Gold Rush) 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Sept. 8 at Missouri 5:00 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sat., Sept. 15 WOFFORD (Energy Day/Ag Day/Fan Fest/Buddy Walk) 2:00 p.m. TBA

Sat., Sept. 22 BYE Week

Sat., Sept. 29 BOISE STATE* (CJC Auction-Friday/Family Weekend) 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 6 at Hawai’i* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 13 at Fresno State* TBA ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 20 UTAH STATE* (Homecoming/W-Club Weekend) TBA TBA

Fri., Oct. 26 at Colorado State* 8:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 3 SAN JOSE STATE* (“NO MORE” Game) TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 10 BYE Week

Sat., Nov. 17 AIR FORCE* (Military Appreciation/Senior Day) TBA ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 24 at New Mexico* TBA TBA

Sat., Dec. 1 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA

All Games are Tentative and Subject to change

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the divisional champion with the highest national ranking.