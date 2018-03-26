Kidde Recalls Dual Sensor Smoke Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire

WYOMING — According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms – models PI2010 and PI9010 are being recalled.

The recall is due to a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap.

Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves.

If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm.

If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.

The firm has received one report of the yellow protective cap being present on a smoke alarm before it was installed in a consumer’s home. No reports of incidents or injuries as a result of a yellow cap being present have been reported.

The alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department stores, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

