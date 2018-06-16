Kids Enjoy a Day of Fishing [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– Families spent the day at the fishing pond at Wataha Recreational Complex for Take a Kid Fishing Day on Saturday.

The local Seedskadee Chapter #533 of Trout Unlimited and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department hosted the fishing event.

Trout Unlimited provided hotdogs and drinks for the anglers to enjoy while fishing.

Game and Fish and Trout Unlimited also did a fish fillet using the fish the kids caught.

Check out some photos from Take a Kid Fishing Day below.