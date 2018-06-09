Kids Explore and Learn at 7th Annual Touch-A-Truck [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– Today was the annual Touch-A-Truck event in Rock Springs, in which kids got to learn about local industry vehicles.

Kids in attendance explored firetrucks, construction vehicles, law enforcement vehicles and equipment, tractors, ambulances, various four wheelers and recreational vehicles, and more.

They also got to learn how to shoot a fire hose and got to sit in a flight for life helicopter.

Kids and families especially enjoyed the Schlumberger liquid refrigerated nitrogen truck on such a warm day.