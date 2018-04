ROCK SPRINGS– Deer Trail Assisted Living hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt today for kids in the community to enjoy and win some awesome prizes.

Kids ages four and younger hunted for eggs inside the Deer Trail building, while kids ages five through twelve hunted for eggs outside.

The kids searched for eggs and then turned them in to claim prizes. Prizes included candy, stuffed animals, and more.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Check out some photos of the Easter egg hunt below.