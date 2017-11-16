Kids Invited to Join Computer Sciences Coding Club at WWCC to Learn Game Programming

ROCK SPRINGS– The Google Computer Sciences (CS) First Coding Club will meet at Western Wyoming Community College in room 1430 on Saturday, November 18, from 10 am to noon.

Fourth through eighth grade kids are invited to participate in the computer sciences club.

The kids will work on game programming.



How to Sign Up

There are only 40 spots available for the club, so sign up as soon as possible. To sign up, click here. Sign up and participation is free.



For More Information

For more information regarding the club, contact Carla Hester Croff, WWCC Associate Professor of Technology at chester@westernwyoming.edu.