Kids Learn About Safety at Head Start Safety Circus

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Head Start hosted the Head Start Safety Circus on Wednesday, March 28, in which community members and organizations taught kids about safety.

The safety circus participants presented information to help keep the community healthy and safe.

Sweetwater Fire District 1 had a safety trailer so kids could experience hands-on safety practices.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department and Smokey the Bear were also present to teach kids safety practices.

Other safety circus participants included Fremont Motors, in which they taught kids about car safety. Members from the Civic Center educated the kids on water safety.

Elk Bombs taught the kids about gun safety, and Donny Martinez taught them about bow hunter safety.

The Bureau of Land Management and South West Counseling also gave presentations.

Donations for the Head Start Safety Circus were provided by Smith’s, Pizza Hut, Sonic, Rock Springs Movie House, Halliburton, and Fremont Motors.