Kids Learn About Safety at Head Start Safety Circus

By News Desk -
62
Views
Head Start clowns and Erik Malmgren of Fremont Motors. Photo contributed by Wendy Byron.

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Head Start hosted the Head Start Safety Circus on Wednesday, March 28, in which community members and organizations taught kids about safety.

The safety circus participants presented information to help keep the community healthy and safe.

Sweetwater Fire District 1 had a safety trailer so kids could experience hands-on safety practices.

Jovanna Terrill steps out of the Sweetwater Fire safety trailer. Photo contributed by Wendy Byron.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department and Smokey the Bear were also present to teach kids safety practices.

Other safety circus participants included Fremont Motors, in which they taught kids about car safety. Members from the Civic Center educated the kids on water safety.

Sagan and Maggie Krause enjoy the Head Start Safety Circus. Photo contributed by Wendy Byron.

Elk Bombs taught the kids about gun safety, and Donny Martinez taught them about bow hunter safety.

The Bureau of Land Management and South West Counseling also gave presentations.

BLM, Smokey Bear, Head Start Clowns, Bertha Evans, and Erin Barbut. Photo contributed by Wendy Byron.

Donations for the Head Start Safety Circus were provided by Smith’s, Pizza Hut, Sonic, Rock Springs Movie House, Halliburton, and Fremont Motors.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR