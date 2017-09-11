Kids’ Program: Learn to Think Like a Computer Scientist

ROCK SPRINGS — Learn to think like a computer scientist!

“Do You Want to Think Like a Computer Scientist?” is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 from 10 am to 2 pm at Sweetwater County Events Complex.

There will be free 20-minute rotating sessions about Google Cardboards, CS Unplugged, Makey Makeys, Code.org, Drones, Bloxels, Foot Stations, and more.

Plus, your participating could win money for your school! The school with the highest attendance wins $1,000 and the school with the most teacher participation wins $1,000.

The event is sponsored by Google and Sweetwater BOCES. The event is in partnership with Sweetwater County School District #1, Sweetwater County School District #2, and Western Wyoming Community College.

