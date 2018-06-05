Killer B Trucking Hiring Class A CDL Drivers IMMEDIATELY!

Killer B Trucking has positions available immediately for Class A CDL Drivers to haul Frac Sand. The majority of the work is done in the Rock Springs, WY area.
Act now to receive a sign-on bonus and to be eligible for our supplemental bi-weekly bonus program.
Competitive pay and benefits. For more information please visit our website at www.kbtinc.biz
You can also apply in person at:
Killer B Trucking
2078 Westgate Dr. Rock Springs, WY
Position Detail
Pneumatic short hauls to oilfield locations in Wyoming. Occasional out of state hauls. Duties including but are not limited to, loading and unloading dry bulk from pneumatic trailers. Driving to and from locations and customer facilities. Communicating with managers, dispatchers, other drivers, office staff and customers to complete assigned jobs. Completing required daily paperwork. Attending safety meetings when required. Other duties as assigned.
Requirements
- Possess current class A CDL
- Pass pre-employment drug test
- Pass company road test
- 23 years of age
- Good driving record
- Current DOT medical card or the ability to get one
- Be able to follow safety procedures and wear PPE’s
- Be able to wear respirator when needed
- Be able to lift 75lbs without assistance
- Be able to chain up without assistance
- Be able to bend, climb, kneel, stand, sit, crawl and perform various other physical movements
- Be able to follow instructions and directions
Benefits
- Group Health insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Simple IRA
- Safety boot allowance
- Monthly performance bonus
- Vacation after six months of service
Compensation
Our drivers are paid on a commission basis. Currently our drivers are averaging $70,000-to $75,000 annually.
Contact Information:
Human Resources
2078 Westgate Dr.
Rock Springs, WY 82901
307-362-5210
CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE APPLICATION
