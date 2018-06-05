Killer B Trucking Hiring Class A CDL Drivers IMMEDIATELY!

Killer B Trucking has positions available immediately for Class A CDL Drivers to haul Frac Sand. The majority of the work is done in the Rock Springs, WY area.

Act now to receive a sign-on bonus and to be eligible for our supplemental bi-weekly bonus program.

Competitive pay and benefits. For more information please visit our website at www.kbtinc.biz

You can also apply in person at:

Killer B Trucking

2078 Westgate Dr. Rock Springs, WY

Position Detail

Pneumatic short hauls to oilfield locations in Wyoming. Occasional out of state hauls. Duties including but are not limited to, loading and unloading dry bulk from pneumatic trailers. Driving to and from locations and customer facilities. Communicating with managers, dispatchers, other drivers, office staff and customers to complete assigned jobs. Completing required daily paperwork. Attending safety meetings when required. Other duties as assigned.

Requirements

Possess current class A CDL

Benefits

Group Health insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Simple IRA

Compensation

Our drivers are paid on a commission basis. Currently our drivers are averaging $70,000-to $75,000 annually.

Contact Information:

Human Resources

2078 Westgate Dr.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

307-362-5210

kbt@kbtinc.biz

CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE APPLICATION

