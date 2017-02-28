Kim And Jody Brown Family Foundation Donate Money To WWCC Foundation To Start Agricultural Program

ROCK SPRINGS – Kim Brown, a resident of Farson, Wyoming has been working with WWCC to start an Agricultural Program at the school.

Brown began working with the school when he realized that Western was the only Community College in the State that did not have an Agricultural Program.

“There are many ranches in this part of the State and I believe that Western should be able to have an Agricultural Program so students from Southwest Wyoming can choose to stay close to home and not have to travel to one of the other community colleges,”.

Brown said. WWCC has begun talks with the University of Wyoming to see if a partnership can be worked out between the Agricultural College of UW and WWCC. Funds donated by the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation will go towards the set-up and hiring of faculty and the purchase of equipment for this program.

The Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation is a private foundation located in Wyoming. Its primary focus is to support Southwest Wyoming’s citizens and communities but does, on occasion, donate to organizations outside of this region. The Brown Family Foundation’s areas of interest are: Human Services, Direct Healthcare, and Education.