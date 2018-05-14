Kim Laurence Briggs (July 21, 1943 – May 10, 2018)

CHEYENNE — Kim Laurence Briggs of Cheyenne passed away at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on May 10, 2018 with his daughter, Julie, at his side. On that day we lost a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and best friend following a long hard-fought bought with cancer.

Kim was born to S. Kenneth Briggs and Virginia Briggs in Rawlins, Wyo. on July 21, 1943 – the middle brother of three rambunctious boys; older brother Jack and younger Steve. Kim graduated from Rawlins High School as Salutatorian in 1961. That fall he matriculated in the University of Wyoming in Laramie where earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations in 1965 with honors.

While at UW he met Gwen Elaine Schaefer of Lusk, Wyoming. The couple married on November 14, 1965. Kim adopted her daughter Julie. He and Gwen had two sons, David, who died shortly after birth, and Paul.

He began an early career of public service in Cheyenne as Wyoming’s assistant Secretary of State under Thyra Thomson. He held various other positions in the public sector and Cheyenne business community before moving the family to Rock Springs in 1976, where he became the Executive Director of the Southwest Wyoming Industrial Association – a trade organization that helped manage the effects of the booming oil, gas, and mining industries in the area at that time. Kim was active in the Rock Springs business community and in service organizations, serving as Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce President and Secretary/Treasurer of B.P.O.E Lodge #624 for many years.

Kim was a loving dad, uncle, and granddad who was a notorious rough-house fanatic. As youngsters we all learned to giggle and squeal at such moves as the “horn”, “haircut”, and dreaded “wrist burn”. An avid outdoorsman, Kim enjoyed camping and hiking with his family and was a very skilled and patient fisherman. All of the kids and grandkids learned from Kim how to get trout to rise and strike at our flies on cool evenings on Wyoming streams and lakes all over the state. Kim was a dear and loyal friend to many and it was not unusual to find him helping his brother or a buddy by working on a project or two in his spare time.

You will never find a more loyal and true Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl fan than Kim. As a youth he attended the very first home football game at War Memorial Stadium in 1950 and was a fixture there and at the Fieldhouse and Arena Auditorium throughout the decades that followed.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, S. Kenneth and Virginia Briggs, his step-mother Virginia, the mother of his children, Gwen, his infant son David and his step-sister Peggy. He is survived by his children; Julie Briggs (partner Suzie) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Paul Briggs (spouse Kristi) of The Woodlands, TX, two granddaughters Megan of Laramie, and Kayla of Fargo, North Dakota, two brothers Jack (partner Steve) of Rawlins, and Steve (spouse Nancy) of Casper, and nephew Jeremy of Rapid City, South Dakota, and niece Darcie of Omaha, Nebraska.

The Briggs family thanks Kim’s many friends for their selfless caring in his final years. The family also appreciates the skilled and compassionate care given to him by the staffs of the Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Finally, the care given to him by Amy, Anita, and Kelly at the Whispering Chase retirement community in Cheyenne was impactful and appreciated.

At Kim’s request there will be no public service. The family will plan a private celebration of life event at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered for the American Cancer Society or other deserving charitable or service organization.